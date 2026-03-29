Sarah Ferguson assuring shamed Andrew ‘he is a good man’
Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten Windsor are in contact with each other post exile
Sarah Ferguson is looking toward to meet her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
The former Duchess of York is seemingly in contact with shamed Andrew and is assuring to be by his side.
Writing for Woman & Home, expert Emily Andrews quotes a source: “Sarah has been out of the UK since the start of the year and so hasn't seen Andrew, but has been in constant contact by phone.”
“Some of it, of course, was panicking about the latest Epstein files that have been released, but also to provide support and comfort to him at a very dark time.
The expert adds: “She has told him he's a great man, who has always been honourable and done his duty. He still maintains he's done nothing wrong - and she is happy, however delusional that may seem, to reflect that back to him, as ultimately they're in this together.
“They will forever be inexorably tied, due to their friendship with Epstein,” nites the expert.
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