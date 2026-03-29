Andrew Mountbatten Windsor slammed over 'humiliating' staff move

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is facing a fresh criticism following reports suggesting that staff at his new residence have placed in temporary accommodation, sparking claims of unfair treatment.

As King Charles' brother has recently downsized to a five-bedroom property on Sandringham estate following Royal Lodge in Windsor. Due to the limited space inside the residence, a mobile home has reportedly been installed on the grounds to house staff.

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Now, insiders claim that the arrangement has not gone well with employees with many feeling "humiliated" by the setup.

"Staff is absolutely fuming. They feel like they have been shoved into a mobile home as an afterthought, and many see it as humiliating," the source told Radar Online.

Adding, "There's a real sense this is egomaniacal treatment, that he expects the same level of service but is not prepared to provide proper accommodation for the people working for him. It's classical Andrew egomania."

This comes as at Royal Lodge, there was "ample room for everyone."

And the new residence does not have that capacity, therefore "Instead of scaling back expectations, the solution appears to have been to install this mobile unit, which has not gone down well."

A palace aid told the outlet, "There's a feeling among staff that they are being treated as expendable, expected to adapt to conditions that are far from what they were used to."

"It's not just about comfort, it's about respect, and many feel that has been lacking," they added.

Furthermore, sources also reveal about the discreet placement of mobile home, saying, "It's been tucked away as much as possible, which only adds to the sense that this isn't something they want people to see. There is frustration bubbling under the surface - staff feel their concerns are not being heard."

"For many of them, this feels like a step too far in what they see as increasingly difficult working conditions," they added.

It is pertinent to mention that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's past links to Jeffrey Epstein remains one of the most damaging episodes of his public life.