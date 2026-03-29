Patricia Arquette reveals Diane Keaton's 'loud laugh' that lit up the set

Patricia Arquette opened up about working experience with late Diane Keaton.

In an interview with People Magazine, Patricia shared heartfelt memories of Diane and her presence on the set.

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The actress, who collaborated with the late director on the 1991 tv film Wildflower admitted being "nervous" to act in front of Diane.

However, she said, "She was incredibly warm and supportive of the crew, of her actors. She was really with you in the scene."

Sharing heartfelt memories with Diane, Patricia recalled, "I would do a scene, I'd do something funny, and then you would hear this loud laugh off camera, and she'd be like ... at that monitor, laughing. But she'd be like, 'Oh, I just started laughing.'"

"Or you'd be crying. You'd finish the scene, you'd look at her, and she'd have tears in her eyes. She would really imbue you, touch your back before, and just support you," she added.

Patricia Arquette described Diane Keaton as "an incredible human being."

"She adored her kids. She loved being a mother," she noted.

Diane Keaton passed away at the age of 79 last year on October 11. Following her death, Patricia paid tribute to her, saying, "She was just so immediate, and so alive and so generous."