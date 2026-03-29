Rod Stewart leaves fans worried after Penny Lancaster's jaw-dropping admission

Rod Stewart has leaved fans concerned following candid remarks from his wife Penny Lancaster about their passionate relationship.

Recently, Penny talked about the couple's bond, describing their relationship as increasingly romantic and emotionally intense.

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She said, "We still excite each other. If anything, that aspect of our relationship gets better as time goes on," adding, "Rod and I are very, very romantic. We like dressing up for each other - Rod takes great care with his appearance, which I think is very sexy. So is the fact he doesn't take himself too seriously and doesn't have a lazy bone in his body. That's sexy," as quoted by Radar Online.

Now, her comments have raised eyebrows with sources concerned that Rod's lifestyle may be demanding given his age.

One source said, "People are genuinely worried Rod could 'romp himself to death' as Penny is so much younger than him."

Adding, "It's said half-jokingly, but there is real concern given his age and the intensity Penny is describing, he could end up having a heart attack or doing himself a fatal injury in the bedroom while trying to keep up with her."

"Rod has always lived life to the fullest, but at 81, some feel he should be slowing down rather than keeping up this pace," another insider added.

As per the sources, "It's not just sweet romance, there's a physical side that's clearly still very active, and that's where the concern comes in, given Rod's age."

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster tied knot in 2007 and they share two sons together.