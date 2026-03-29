Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie given ultimatum ‘if they truly care for Royals’

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are told to give up their homes at the Royals properties.

The York sisters, whose names have appeared in Epstein files alongside their parents, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, are urged to take measures for face saving.

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Beatrice has an apartment in St James’s Palace and Eugenie has Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace.

Royal expert Jennie Bond tells Mirror: "I think that if they do truly care about the rest of their royal relatives, they would do well to volunteer to give up their accommodation at Kensington Palace and St James’s Palace.

"That would end the public debate about whether they should do so. They are independently rich, married young women with children to care for and careers to pursue. If they need somewhere to stay in London, they are perfectly capable of renting somewhere for themselves,” she notes.

Earlier, the sisters were asked to not attend the Royal Ascot amid growing tensions.

Royal expert Andrew Lownie said: "Well, I think the decision to ban them from Ascot is interesting. The line that they're pushing is that they were never going to go to Ascot in the first place, and it does seem odd to be so public about this distancing.

"They could have just quietly said to them, 'Listen, you know, please don't turn up'. So, I think it is a very clear indication that the Royal Family either know something or suspect something, and they therefore feel the need to distance themselves from the daughters.