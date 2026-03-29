Meghan Markle dad Thomas Markle finds love in his nurse





Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, has declared his newfound love.



The former lighting director says he is romantically associated with Rio Canedo, 46, who helped him recover after life threatening leg amputation.

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Markle added that ‘haters will hate’ but he is elated to find love after years of neglect.

He told the Daily Mail that Rio has brought him “peace and happiness” after years of being “sad and neglected”.

In a rare update, the former Hollywood lighting director had attended the Valentine’s Day party at the rehabilitation centre in the Philippines where he is recovering. He enjoyed launch with the hospital staff on Friday.

The 81-year-old shared a health update after expressing his hopes to reconcile with Meghan and meet his grandchildren.

“I’m being very well taken care of, and I am grateful for all the wonderful care I am getting,” he told The Mail on Sunday. “I am adjusting slowly and doing a lot of physiotherapy.”

He stated that he is “feeling very happy” and “making good progress”, but noted that he has “a long way to go” to get used of his circumstances.