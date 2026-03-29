Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘great dynamic’ spilt by photographer
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s personalities are laid bare by famous photographer
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been branded a delightful couple when it comes to photographs.
Famous photographer, Christopher Jackson, notes the husband and wife have always been wonderful during the times he has accompanied them on official trip.
The photographer told Page Six: "I’ve always had a great experience photographing them both."
Touching upon the Invictus Games, Christopher branded it ‘an incredible achievement’ noting the couple have a ‘great dynamic.’
Speaking in New York at the launch event of his book, Modern Majesty, Christopher added: "There’s all these different characters in the royal family. So I’ve always enjoyed photographing them. They do very much just crack on with the job, and it’s my job to kind of document and tell the story of whatever they’re doing on the day.
“You don’t really get that kind of feedback in photos. I mean, I think they understand the importance of photos and the power of photos.
“Generally, I think if there is good coverage of something they are trying to make a difference in, they are probably positive about that. But I don’t think it’s really a vanity thing in terms of how they look in the pictures and that kind of side of it. You know, 50 percent of my job is luck. So many of the pictures in the book are unexpected moments."
-
David Beckham questioned over ‘privileges’ after getting Knighthood
-
Meghan Markle dad Thomas Markle finds love in his nurse
-
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie given ultimatum ‘if they truly care for Royals’
-
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor slammed over 'humiliating' staff move
-
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘declining work’ to step back from duties
-
Sarah Ferguson in search for wealthy new partner?
-
Prince Harry ignored Queen Elizabeth's 'wait a year' advice on Meghan Markle
-
King Charles faces pressure to meet Epstein survivors but there is one major problem and no easy out