Blake Lively admits she still has ‘crush’ on husband Ryan Reynolds





Blake Lively is sending a love note to her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

The ‘It Ends With Us’ star turned to her Instagram this week to share photos from her recent trip to the United Kingdom.

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Lively joined husband Ryan in Wales to support his football team Wrexham AFC

“After 14.5 years together I still take sneaky photos of him,” Lively wrote over the candid photo, which she shared on Instagram. “I have such a crush.”

Lively and Ryan share children James, 11, Inez, 9, Betty, 6, and Olin, 3.

“So grateful for the best week with my loved ones,” Lively wrote in the caption of her post. “Thank you @wrexham_afc and all the players and everyone who works at that stadium for the performance of a lifetime. . The greatest 10,000 people to share an emotional roller coaster with is in Wrexham .”