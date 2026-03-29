David Beckham questioned over ‘privileges’ after getting Knighthood

David Beckham is spilling the beans on how his kids reacted to him being awarded knighthood.

The 50-year-old former athlete admits his children were interested in the perks of his accolade.

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Speaking to Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent for an interview with talkSPORTon Friday, Beckham said: “My kids turned around to me and said, ‘Dad, do we get any privileges, like, anything?’ ”

“I was like, ‘Well, apart from the ones that you already got, absolutely not.’ ”

“It was unbelievable,” David continued of being knighted. “It was probably the best day of my life other than, obviously, when my kids were born and when I got married. It was special.”

“It’s been a very emotional week,” David earlier told PEOPLE. “I wasn’t nervous, just emotional, as it means so much to me and my family.”

“It’s such a huge honor to receive, and all around, it was a very special day for us,” he continued. “It’s a memory I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”