David Beckham questioned over ‘privileges’ after getting Knighthood
David Beckham talks about his kids’ reaction to Knighthood
David Beckham is spilling the beans on how his kids reacted to him being awarded knighthood.
The 50-year-old former athlete admits his children were interested in the perks of his accolade.
Speaking to Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent for an interview with talkSPORTon Friday, Beckham said: “My kids turned around to me and said, ‘Dad, do we get any privileges, like, anything?’ ”
“I was like, ‘Well, apart from the ones that you already got, absolutely not.’ ”
“It was unbelievable,” David continued of being knighted. “It was probably the best day of my life other than, obviously, when my kids were born and when I got married. It was special.”
“It’s been a very emotional week,” David earlier told PEOPLE. “I wasn’t nervous, just emotional, as it means so much to me and my family.”
“It’s such a huge honor to receive, and all around, it was a very special day for us,” he continued. “It’s a memory I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”
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