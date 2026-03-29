Royals

David Beckham questioned over ‘privileges’ after getting Knighthood

David Beckham talks about his kids’ reaction to Knighthood

By Eleen Bukhari
March 29, 2026

David Beckham is spilling the beans on how his kids reacted to him being awarded knighthood.

The 50-year-old former athlete admits his children were interested in the perks of his accolade.

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Speaking to Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent for an interview with talkSPORTon Friday, Beckham said: “My kids turned around to me and said, ‘Dad, do we get any privileges, like, anything?’ ”

“I was like, ‘Well, apart from the ones that you already got, absolutely not.’ ”

“It was unbelievable,” David continued of being knighted. “It was probably the best day of my life other than, obviously, when my kids were born and when I got married. It was special.”

“It’s been a very emotional week,” David earlier told PEOPLE. “I wasn’t nervous, just emotional, as it means so much to me and my family.”

“It’s such a huge honor to receive, and all around, it was a very special day for us,” he continued. “It’s a memory I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”

Eleen Bukhari
Eleen Bukhari is a London-based journalist and MSc graduate from Brunel University with over five years of experience. Specialising in the British Royal Family and global entertainment, she provides expert analysis of monarchy traditions, celebrity culture, and the evolving media narratives surrounding the world’s most high-profile figures.
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