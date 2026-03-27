David Beckham’s struggles over his family feud are starting to show: ‘He can't stop crying’

There’s a lot going on within the houses of David Beckham and his son that are causing him significant emotional distress according to a new report that promises the inside scoop into his emotional state.

The whole thing has been shared with RadarOnline as well and according to the well placed source that broke all this down, the ex-footballer “can't stop crying at the slightest little thing” anymore.

This has come to the forefront just as things have started to grow worse between the father and son, allegedly. The physical evidence of this even came to the forefront while the family was at Cruz Beckham’s concert with his band The Breakers, singing one of their songs Loneliest Boy, which many say references Brooklyn.

According to onlookers, “Romeo had been perched on a barrier toward the back of the theatre with David and Victoria, quietly watching the set, but as soon as Cruz began performing Loneliest Boy you could see the change in him.”

The outlet also says, right as the lyrics picked up “his expression shifted, and he quickly became overwhelmed, dabbing at his eyes as he tried to hold it together. Victoria immediately leaned in, wrapping an arm around his shoulders in a protective, comforting way.”

Separately the source also notes, “the song clearly struck a nerve; it's deeply emotional, and even Cruz looked like he was finding it difficult to get through certain lines without faltering.” Because David is said to have stayed close to his wife, even resting his hand on Victoria's leg, while she is said to have kept hold of Romeo's hand “until he started to cry,”. It was then that point “she pulled both of them in closer.” They also say, “at one stage, she had an arm around David as well, almost holding the family together in that moment.”

Once it became “There was a noticeable shift across the entire room; people fell quiet, and you could feel the weight of what was happening. It wasn't just another performance; it felt incredibly personal and raw. Cruz delivered it beautifully, but it was also clear how much it meant, and that emotion carried through the audience. It was heartbreaking, but also very powerful to witness.”

For David in particular the source went into detail and said, “he can't stop crying at the slightest little thing at the moment. He's being described as completely overwhelmed by what's happened with Brooklyn. Seeing Cruz perform that song just brought everything to the surface again.”

Whats pertienent to mention is that other sources are also corroborating the same news, warning that his emotional state truly sways in all directions and is ‘incredibly raw’ whenever it comes to Brookyln in particular.

Some say he’s no longer himself and while, being a mother Victoria is also struggling, David in particular has been “struggling” to even keep it together.”