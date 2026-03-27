Savannah Guthrie makes emotional vow: ‘You won't take my children's mother from them’

Savannah Guthrie, the host of the Today’s Show has been working for the safe return of her mom Nancy for months at this point, but with no proper leads or answers into her whereabouts being made public, the host has finally given her first public interview and it happened alongside her own co-host Hoda Kotb, which aired Friday.

She’s also made a vow, one that made sure her own mother’s abduction “won't take my children's mother from them,” as per findings by RadarOnline.

In terms of where she’s found the strength for this, the host admits its ‘faith’ holding her hand, and her together. Per the outlet, she’s said, “faith is how I will stay connected to my mom. God is how I’m holding hands with my mom. And I won’t let sadness win for her. She taught me. I saw her grieve.”

She also recounted her mom’s battle with her own grief as well and touched on the sheer grit she lived with, while saying, “I saw her world shatter. I saw it. And I saw her get up and I saw her believe. And I saw her love. And I saw her hope and I saw her smile and I saw her laugh. I saw her joy. I saw her love of the world and adventure. I saw her belief. I saw her faith. She taught me. She taught all of us.”

At one point, she tugged at heartstrings because while comparing herself to mom Nancy she said, “I may not do it as well as her, but I will do it. I will do it for my kids. I will. I will not fall apart. I will not let whoever did this take my children’s mother from them. I will not let them take my joy. They will not take my sister’s joy. They will not take my brother’s joy. They will not take our love. They will not take our faith. But our anguish is real. We need help. We need someone to tell the truth.

Before she signed off in the conversation she also shared a bit about her faith because she explained, “Early on, I felt that I heard — for one of the very few times in my life— I did hear God speak to me. As I said to myself, 'I can handle anything, God, I can handle anything. I just can't handle not knowing. We can't handle not knowing. I have to know.' And I heard a voice. And it said, 'You do know where she is. She's with me. She's with me'. So whether she's on this side still or whether she is in heaven, I know where she is. I know who she's with.”

But in her concluding words she did make one thing clear and that’s the pain of not knowing. Due to that she said, “we need to know.”