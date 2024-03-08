When did Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson get engaged?

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are ready to tie the knot

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson knew they were the One for one another pretty soon into their relationship.

The couple, who began dating in 2017, are understood to have been engaged for six years, according to Page Six, and are now ready to tie the knot.

The Mirror recently reported that Martin and Johnson received blessings from the former’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow to take the next step in their nearly a decade long romance.

The pair originally sparked engagement rumours in 2020 when the Fifty Shades of Grey star stepped out with an emerald glistening on the ring finger of her left hand.

Since then, she sparingly wears the ring whenever out in the public, including at the Coldplay singer’s 34th birthday celebration back in October and while attending a charity event in November.

Insiders told Page Six that Martin and Johnson’s relationship hasn’t been without its ups and downs; they briefly split in 2019 before ironing out their differences and getting back together.

The Madame Web star also hinted at being a permanent figure in the singer’s life by referring to her as a stepmother to Martin and Paltrow’s kids in a recent interview.

“I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart,” she told Bustle earlier this week.