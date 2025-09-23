Charlie Sheen and Tori Spelling once went on a date

Tori Spelling recalls date with Charlie Sheen

Tori Spelling is revisiting a surprising chapter from her past, sharing the story of a date she once had with Charlie Sheen.

Speaking on the latest episode of her iHeartRadio podcast missSPELLING, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star recalled how the unexpected evening came about while reflecting on Sheen’s new memoir The Life of Sheen and his Netflix documentary aka Charlie Sheen.

According to Spelling, the setup happened through a mutual friend.

“There was a time that [my friend and dentist] Kevin was friends with him when they were both trying to be sober, and Kevin said, ‘Charlie wants to ask you on a date,’” she explained.

Feeling uneasy about going alone, she agreed only after Kevin and his parents joined them for dinner at an Italian restaurant in Beverly Hills.

The actress admitted that while romance didn’t spark, she was struck by Sheen’s charisma.

“Unimaginably intelligent. Off the charts,” she said, adding that his humour made him “charming, smart, funny, witty. This guy was it.”

Spelling also addressed an anecdote from Sheen’s memoir, where he described needing a place to hide after a legal incident. She claimed Kevin once asked her for that very favour.

“I’m standing in my laundry room and Kevin comes in and says, ‘T, I need to ask you a favor. Can we hide Charlie?’” she recalled.

“This was bad news. They’re actively searching for him, like, in helicopters. What if I were to hide him?”

She said she refused, and Sheen later wrote of the incident, “Couldn’t blame her, I suppose. But man, who knows what story I’d be banging out right now if the heir to Daddy’s throne said, ‘Yes.’”

While that wild moment is long behind them, Sheen’s life has taken a dramatic turn.

He recently told Page Six he has been sober, and celibate, for eight years, and has repaired his once-troubled relationship with ex-wife Denise Richards, with whom he shares two daughters, Sami, 21, and Lola, 20.

Spelling admitted that while watching aka Charlie Sheen, she couldn’t help but notice the lingering bond between Sheen and Richards.

“I felt it too,” she told podcast guest Amy Sugarman.

She added that their early love story even overlapped with her own memories, recalling, “Keep in mind, when they met and they went on their first date, and she says, ‘I came to his building, his condo in Westwood,’ I lived there.”