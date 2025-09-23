A$AP Rocky calls 3rd pregnancy with Rihanna ‘so different’

A$AP Rocky on becoming father for third time

A$AP Rocky is opening up about fatherhood as he prepares to welcome his third child with Rihanna.

In a new interview with GQ, the 36-year-old rapper shared how this pregnancy feels different compared to their first two.

“Well, I would say this experience and this pregnancy has been so different in comparison to the first two prior,” he explained.

“So, nothing's ever the same. Each experience is always just different in its own right. And it's no different with this one.”

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Meyers, was also asked about standout moments in his parenting journey so far. He pointed to how fatherhood has reshaped every part of his life.

“I think the evolution of who I am as a person, as an individual, as a dad, an artist, as far as being a parent at that time. Just quite f------ interesting if you ask me, to see in front of everybody's eyes how much I've been yearning to be a dad, and a loving dad,” he said.

He added that his children remain at the center of his world.

“So, I got nothing but love to give to these little ones. And as you can see, that's what occupies a lot of my heart capacity, is my father,” he noted.

Rocky and Rihanna are already parents to sons Riot, 2, and RZA, 3.

Elsewhere in the interview, the proud dad joked about possible baby names, revealing that he and Rihanna may be taking inspiration from one of his Highest 2 Lowest co-stars.

“Denzel, no matter what,” he teased, adding that even if they have a daughter, “The first female come out named Denzel, it’s lit. We got it figured out.”

While Rocky has been reflecting on fatherhood, Rihanna recently celebrated a milestone of her own.

The 37-year-old singer marked the 20th anniversary of her debut album Music of the Sun, which was released on August 29, 2005.

Sharing a heartfelt note on X, the nine-time Grammy winner wrote, “20 years ago, I left my country, my culture, my food, and family to embark on a journey that started with the release of my very first body of music!”

She went on to thank her devoted fans, saying, “So many of you were a part of my life and career since the very beginning, and some of you have joined the adventure along the way.”

Calling her supporters “die-hard,” Rihanna admitted she is forever grateful for their role in her success.

The Diamonds singer also expressed appreciation to the many people who contributed to her journey, from music executives and DJs to choreographers, designers, and photographers.

“I thank God, He’s been very generous to me, and the Glory belongs to Him!” she wrote.