Miley Cyrus shocks fans with bold statement about leaving fame behind

Miley Cyrus, who became a household name as Hannah Montana when she was just 11, opened up about her relationship with fame and revealed she was not afraid to walk away from the entertainment industry.

The 32 year old singer reflected on how long she's been committed to her career.

While speaking to Pamela Anderson for CR Fashion Book, Miley admitted she spent most of her life riding the same train without ever stopping.

“I actually had this moment the other night where I was lying in bed thinking, ‘Wow, I really jumped on a train when I was 11 years old, and I’ve never gotten off.’ I made a decision at 11, and I’ve never stopped."

"I made this deep commitment, and I never questioned it or reexamined it,” she continued.

The Flowers hitmaker explained that it was not until her late twenties and early thirties that she began to reevaluate her choices.

She said, “Is this still what I want? So far, the answer has been yes, but I’m not afraid of the day it’s no. I don’t know if that day will come when this no longer has my heart the way it does now.”

Away from the stage, the Wrecking Ball singer shared that simple things helped her feel balanced, as she spoke about gardening and how it gave her peace.

“Gardening is something you do for yourself. When we’ve shared so much of ourselves, having those little precious times with something simple becomes a very personal process,” she explained.

However, Miley further added that nurturing seeds and watching them grow kept her grounded and supported her sober lifestyle.