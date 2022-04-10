The Islamabad High Court. Photo: IHC website

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear on Monday (tomorrow) an application requesting for placing the names of the former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-ministers on the Exit Control List (ECL) and ordering an investigation into an alleged threat letter. The application was filed by Maulvi Iqbal Haider.

The applicant requested the IHC to place the names of Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and Shah Mehmood Qureshi, former deputy speaker Qasim Suri and Asad Majeed on the ECL.

He also requested from the court to issue an order for an inquiry against the former prime minister and the ministers regarding the alleged threat letter.