



‘Excited’ King Charles struggles to hide emotions as path opens to meet Harry

King Charles is reportedly unable to hold his emotions as he is said to be quite “excited” to meet with Prince Harry.

According to New Idea Magazine, the monarch is said to be quietly hopeful that he may soon reunite with his estranged son and his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, following recent developments around the Duke’s UK security arrangements.

A source told the publication that Charles has made it clear that Harry would be welcome to visit UK once the government review of his protection is completed.

“Charles is trying hard to hide his excitement, but he’s told Prince Harry that he would be welcome any time,” a palace source shared.

With the issue of security now under reconsideration, the insider said Harry is increasingly open to bringing Archie and Lilibet to the UK.

“At last there is a possibility that his security will be fully reinstated, so Harry could finally come home with the kids,” they added.

“He desperately wants to show them where he grew up – and for them to get to know their grandfather.”

“Despite everything that’s happened, Charles is desperate to spend precious time with Archie and Lili,” the source further shared.

“Harry won’t do anything until the security review is fully completed, but he’s excited that a meeting is now on the cards.

“It’s been a very difficult time. But having something joyful – like cuddles with Archie and Lili – to look forward to is just what Charles needs.”