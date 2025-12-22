Princess Diana would 'do her best' to keep Prince William, Harry together 

Princess Diana’s alleged lover, James Hewitt, says she would not be happy with her sons fighting with each other.
Mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, who passed away in a car accident in 1997, is said to be ‘grief stricken’ by the state of her children.
"Any mother would be grief-stricken over the separation we've seen between Harry and Wills," said host Richard Madeley in a clip shared by UK's Express. "Do you think she would have been able to make a rapprochement possible?"
"I think any mother would be worried and concerned about such a rift, as you put it," said Hewitt. "And she'd do her best to try and get them together."
Meanwhile, former Royal aide Jason Knauff says: "It's very difficult to have this stuff play out in the public eye, but [William's] chosen to keep his thoughts on it private, and I think all of us who know him really have to respect that we should do the same.”
He added: "But I will say, of course, it's been hard and sad, especially for all of us who know both of them."
This comes as a member of Princess Diana's extended family has found himself at the center of a serious legal storm.
Charles James Spencer-Churchill, the Duke of Marlborough and a relative of both Sir Winston Churchill and Diana has been charged with three counts of non-fatal intentional strangulation, police have confirmed.