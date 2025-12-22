Christmas decorations that have dominated markets in 2025

Christmas is round the corner and celebrations are heavily investing in housing decorations, say experts.

Amid a lot of best selling items, tinsel lights and foil garlands are gaining popularity.

"After a long run of pared-back, neutral or traditional Christmases, people seem much more willing to embrace fun, excess and nostalgia again," Harry Bradshaw, from events and interiors styling company At Last Events, tells BBC.

“Maximalism is making a bold return," says Abi Wilson, head of seasonal and gift buying at Habita

Meanwhile, an celebrator tells BBC: "There isn't a strict theme, it's more about colour, texture and creating a cosy, lived-in feeling,"

The Christmas season has chimed in and the weather conditions in the UK are set to show a volatile trend.

With strong winds and constant showers, that coming week is predicted to see fluctuating weather throughout the day.

Met Office notes: “Low pressure will dominate the UK’s weather over the weekend and early next week, bringing periods of rain, locally heavy, and showers. With some areas already experiencing saturated ground, further rainfall could lead to localised impacts, including a risk of surface water flooding.”

Meanwhile, Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly, adds: “After a spell of unsettled and wet weather, we’re expecting a gradual shift to more settled conditions as high pressure builds into next week. This will bring drier and colder weather for many over the Christmas period, with the risk of overnight frost and fog where skies clear.

However, Christmas Day is expected to be relatively drier with a constant weather.