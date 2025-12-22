Meghan Markle chooses closure over reunion with father amid hospitalization

Meghan Markle chooses closure over reunion amid father’s hospitalization

Meghan Markle is said to be drawing a firm line under her long-fractured relationship with her father Thomas Markle.

According to Radar Online, the Duchess of Sussex is choosing emotional distance over reconciliation even as his health deteriorates.

A source told the publication that Meghan believes her recent attempt to reach out to her father via letter following his leg amputation was enough.

They said she does not plan to restart communication or see him in person despite her father's pleas.

Sources close to Prince Harry’s wife said she feels her father’s repeated public comments have caused lasting damage to their relationship.

They said she has "no plans for further communication” and is now determined to "maintain boundaries" with Thomas.

"She has made it clear that she wants this exchange to stay private and has no intention of revisiting past issues,” the insider said.

They added, “Privately, she is saying she will never see Thomas again in person."

A palace source said Meghan’s decision is firm and she will not change her mind. "She believes she has reached out carefully and safely, but her decision is final – there will be no visits.”



This comes after Thomas Sr. was hospitalized due to a medical emergency and had to get his left leg amputated in Philippines.