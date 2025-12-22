Kate Middleton marks holiday season with meaningful nod to cancer journey

Kate Middleton is spreading the joy of the holiday season in her own way.

The hospital, named the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, where the Princess of Wales received cancer treatment, shared a photo on December 16 of a vibrant Christmas tree revealing that it was donated by the princess.

“Thank you to HRH The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden with HRH The Prince of Wales, for donating a majestic Christmas tree from the ‘Together at Christmas’ carol service, held at Westminster Abbey earlier this month,” the post of the foundation's Instagram account read.

The caption continued, "We'd also like to thank Stephen Phair at @premier_plants for donating the decorations, and for his time decorating it so beautifully. You can see the tree in all its glory in the entrance of the Oak Cancer Centre in Sutton."

Kate, who was diagnosed with cancer last year, received cancer treatment at the foundation, which is one of the leading cancer research and treatment centers in England.

Back in 2024, Kate and her husband, Prince William, became patrons of the hospital and showed their "gratitude to the incredible team” as they paid a surprise visit to the hospital, according to a royal spokesperson.

The same tree was previously used as a decoration item at Kate’s fifth annual “Together at Christmas” carol service held on December 5 at Westminster Abbey in London.