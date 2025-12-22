Andrew faces lonely Christmas as Princess Beatrice takes surprise decision

Former Prince Andrew is facing a lonely Christmas as his daughter Princess Beatrice has chosen to spend time with her family over him.

According to latest reports, Beatrice will spend the festive period abroad rather than with the former Duke of York, who has not been invited to royal family’s Christmas bash at Sandringham.

An insider told The Sun that Beatrice declined invitations to both her parents’ celebration as well as King Charles’ invite to be with the royal family at their annual bash.

They said Beatrice made the decision to avoid awkwardness amid renewed scrutiny surrounding Andrew over his past ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

"With everything that’s gone, on he’s very much like the Grinch. It’s clear this year that festive cheer is in short supply,” they said.

"Beatrice doesn’t want to cause any embarrassment and was torn between loyalty to the King and her parents,” the source continued.

“That is why with Eugenie they went to Buckingham Palace for the pre-Christmas family lunch.

"She appreciates the way that the King and William have looked after her during everything that has been happening with Andy and Sarah.

“She didn’t want it to look like they were snubbing anyone so it was easier to go off with friends."