In-camera briefing on security policy: Parliamentary Committee on National Security to meet on 6th

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar has summoned in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) on December 6 (Monday) for a briefing on National Security Policy.

Advisor on National Security Moed Yousaf will give a presentation to the Parliamentary Committee on National Security Policy. The National Assembly Secretariat has sent an invitation to leaders of all the Parliamentary parties in both the Houses of the Senate including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, opposition leader in the Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Leader of the House in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem, Maulana Asad Mehmood of the JUI-F, Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema of PMLQ, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of the MQM-Pakistan, Khalid Magsi of BAP, Ghuos Buksh Mehar from GDA, Amir Haider Khan of the ANP, Sheikh Rasheed of Awami Muslim League, BNP Chief Akhtar Mengal, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti of JWP, Parliamentary leader of the PPP in Senate Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Azam Tarar of PMLN, Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar, Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor, Senator Faisal Ali Sabzwari, Senator Tahir Bizanjo, Senator Hidayatullah Khan, Senator Shafiq Tareen, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, Senator Muzafar Hussain, Senator Muhammad Qasim and Senator Dilawar Khan.

The Chief Ministers of the entire provinces, President and Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well as Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan were also invited to the meeting as special invitees.

Federal Ministers including Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, Shafqat Mehmood, Ali Amin Gandapur, Asad Umar, Syed Fakhar Imam, Hammad Azhar, Dr Shireen Mazari and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Advisor to PM on Finance Shaukat Tarin as well Secretaries of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Defense, Finance, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan and National Security will be special invitees. The last meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security was held on November 8 in which the Parliamentary leaders were briefed on the government-TTP talks.