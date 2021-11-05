FO keeps mum on issue of airspace to US

ISLAMABAD: At the weekly media briefing of the Foreign Office on Thursday, the FO spokesman did not deny reports that former President AJK Masood Khan has been nominated as Pakistan’s new Ambassador for the United States. "I have already responded to such questions in the past. These are issues of administrative nature and there are diplomatic procedures and protocols that have to be followed. So I am not in a position to comment on this,” said the spokesman.

To a query about the status of the existing understanding with the US i.e. ALOCs and GLOCs, last updated in 2008, the spokesman refrained from giving a detailed response but said, “You would also appreciate that there is a new situation on ground in Afghanistan, that means a different context in which things have to be seen."

He said there must be spotlight on RSS and Shiv Sena. “Apparently the sanctions regime under which entities are listed under the relevant UNSC resolutions is somewhat restricted and there may be a need to review that to enable the international community to take a more holistic approach of the terrorist threats around the world. You mentioned two specific organizations, there must be spotlight on them and ways to hold them accountable for their actions”, said the spokesman.