OGDC discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Wali block

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC) has discovered gas and condensate over the Hangu Formation in Wali Well 1, FR Lakki, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a statement said on Tuesday.

OGDC has 100 percent working interest as the operator of Wali Exploration License.

The well was spudded on December 2, 2019 when exploration started, and the well was drilled down to a total depth of 4,727 meters (measured depth) inside Kawagarh Formation. Based on the good oil and gas shows during drilling, interpretation of open hole logs data, successful testing was carried out in Kawagarh Formation, which proved to be a gas condensate discovery.

Now the second drill stem test (DST) has been performed in Hangu Formation. The well flowed at the rate of 11.361 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) gas and 895 barrels per day (BPD) of condensate with well head flowing pressure (WHFP) of 2,800 pounds per square inch (PSI) at 32/64 inch choke size.

“It is highlighted that this gas and condensate discovery has further extended the hydrocarbons play area on the south western part of Bannu Basin,” the statement added.

OGDC being the leading exploration and production company in Pakistan has adopted an aggressive exploration strategy, which has resulted in hydrocarbon discoveries. This discovery would add to the hydrocarbon reserve base of OGDC and the country.

It will positively contribute to mitigating country demand and supply gap from indigenous resources. “We will continue to strive for increasing shareholders’ value through a robust exploration programme. We are thankful to the government of Pakistan on their support,” the company said.