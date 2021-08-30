KPC honours Dr Tauseef Ahmed Khan

KPC President Fazil Jamili and Secretary Rizwan Bhatti presenting shield to Dr Tauseef Ahmed Khan.

The Karachi Press Club on Saturday conferred its lifetime membership to veteran journalist, academic and political analyst Dr Tauseef Ahmed Khan.

A ceremony was held at the club in the evening to honour Dr Khan. KPC President Fazil Jamili, Secretary Rizwan Bhatti and governing body member Aziz Sanghur presented a shield, Ajrak and Sindhi cap to the veteran journalist, who is also currently serving as a council member of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

A large number of KPC members and office-bearers, civil society activists and academics attended the ceremony. Those who eulogised the services of Dr Khan in journalism and education included Jamili, Bhatti, and senior journalists Wusatullah Khan, Tahir Najmi, Maqsood Yusafi, Syed Masood Usmani, Abid Ali Syed, Ashraf Khan, Aamir Latif, Sohail Tanveer and Dr Ziad Shaikh. The wife of the veteran journalist was also among the speakers of the event.

During his speech, Dr Khan expressed his gratitude to the KPC members for honouring him. Dr Khan has served as the head of the mass communication department of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science, and Technology. Currently, he writes opinion pieces for an Urdu daily on socio-political issues. He has also produced research works on journalists’ trade unions and press freedom movements in Pakistan.