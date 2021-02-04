NVTTC praise documentary, filmmaking education on gender equality

Islamabad : National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NVTTC) Chairman Syed Javed Hassan has praised ‘The Communicators’ documentary and filmmaking education on gender equality and termed it as in line with the vision of the Education Minister and the Prime Minister, says a press release.

While talking to the students who are under training in documentary and filmmaking education on the occasion of ‘The communicators’ visit, he said that it is not an easy task for women to enter into this field but they have to take care of every aspect of life regardless of social barriers.

He expressed his satisfaction over the results of the training given for the documentary and filmmaking under the ‘Kamyab Jawan’ programme and said that what has taught in just a few months has exceeded his expectations. He added that the purpose of this programme is to make it easier for them to get a job as well as create employment opportunities for themselves, so the youth should continue to work hard for it using their skills.