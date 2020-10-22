Peshawar Model Town: KP CM orders land allocation for Media Enclave

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday directed the quarters concerned to make all arrangements for the allocation of land for the Media Enclave in the proposed Peshawar Model Town.

He issued the directives on the demand of a delegation of the Peshawar Press Club (PPC) which called on him to discuss matters related to the welfare of journalists, said an official handout.

PPC President Syed Bukhar Shah led the delegation whose other members included General Secretary Imran Yousafzai, Vice-President Shehzada Fahad and a senior journalist, Ismail Khan.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Secretary, Information Arshad Khan, Director General, Information Imdadullah, and Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Director-General Syed Zafar Ali Shah were present on the occasion as well.

The chief minister said the provincial government was taking all possible steps to resolve the genuine issues of the journalist community.

He stressed the need for early completion of remaining development work in Peshawar Media Colony.

He directed the PDA officials to make necessary payments for the provision of Sui gas and electricity to the colony.

Mahmood Khan ordered the officials to expedite work on the expansion of access roads to the media colony on a priority basis.