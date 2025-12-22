Kate Middleton’s biggest dilemma in time for Christmas gets called out

There is one aspect of the Christmas season that Kate Middleton is rumored to have a lot of trouble with, and royal commentator Jennie Bond just stepped forward to reveal it all.

The former BBC royal correspondent shared this with The Mirror and explained that it relates more so to the way the past year went. Whether that be from her cancer diagnosis and treatment to the move from Adelaide Cottage, into Forest Lodge.

Before highlighting what this struggle is she noted the princess’ love for Christmas and admitted, “Catherine has made the Christmas period uniquely hers. It is the time of year when she steps forward and takes pride of place amongst the working royals.”

It comes especially considering the fact that “having been brought up in such a happy, cohesive family, Catherine loves making Christmas just as special for her children,” and given her own childhood in the Middleton household she admits, “I'm sure her mother [Carole Middleton], with her Party Pieces business, had all sorts of wonderful knick-knacks to decorate the house.”

However the struggle that is in line to arise relates to presents. Because “Catherine and William have tried not to spoil their children unduly, which can't be easy when you love them to bits and can basically give them anything they want! One thing they most definitely won't be getting, however much they beg, is a smartphone. Mind you, that line is going to become increasingly difficult to hold as George enters his teenage years.”