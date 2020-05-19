Adviser says public transport fares cut by up to 25 pc SOPs explained

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has said the provincial government has reduced fares of public transports by 18 to 25 per cent after the petroleum prices were reduced recently.

Briefing the media on Monday, he said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had directed the Transport Authority to implement the decision, said an official handout. The advisor said a fresh list of the fares had been issued by the provincial government after the petroleum prices were reduced, adding the violators would be punished. Ajmal Wazir said that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) had been circulated where social distancing would be ensured, adding people would board vehicles from the back-doors and exit from the front doors.

According to the advisor, all the vehicles must be disinfected and passengers checked with a thermal gun. The adviser said bus the terminal management would ensure the availability of soap and sanitizer at terminals besides social distancing between passengers.

Ajmal Wazir said only vehicles with permits would be allowed to ply which would be parked at a distance of 5 meters from each other. All bus drivers and helpers would be checked prior to assuming duty besides wearing masks and gloves. The helper will sanitize hands of passengers.He stated that the driver would not carry more passengers than the prescribed limit, adding that air conditioning and heating will not be allowed inside passenger buses besides the SOPs would be displayed in Urdu. All passengers must wear a mask before boarding the vehicle and no onewill be allowed without a mask to minimize risks of corona. Talking about those affected by the lockdown, the advisor said funds were being distributed among deserving people.