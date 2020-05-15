Punjab CM lays foundation stone of cardiology institute named after his father

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar laid foundation of various development projects and inaugurated several others here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion of laying the foundation stone of Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar Institute of Cardiology in DG Khan, the CM said this 200 bed project will be completed at a total cost of Rs4.28 billion, adding Rs3 billion will be spent in the first phase for the construction of eight medical departments and other paraphernalia over an area of 44-kanal in two years. However the 100 bed hospital will be made functional in the first phase, he added.

This modern medical facility which will benefit patients of all the four provinces would have been made years before as it will also help to lessen the burden of Lahore and Multan hospitals. It is the gift of the PTI for the southern Punjab and public welfare projects will be completed on priority along with the provision of other necessary facilities, he assured. Establishment of cardiology institute in DG Khan was a dream of my father Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan which is being materialised today, the CM stated. I am the voice of all the people living in backward areas including DG Khan and their development projects are being completed in my supervision, he added said.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan in a message said: “If It’s public exchequer money, it should not be named after his father who is not even a national hero & is against PTI ideology. He urged the Punjab chief minister to reconsider and name the institute after a national hero preferably Dr Osama of Gilgit-Baltistan, first shaheed of coronavirus in the line Of duty.