FIFA-AFC officials due on May 28

ISLAMABAD: The combined fact-finding delegation of the FIFA-AFC is reaching Lahore on May 28-29 to look into Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) affairs. According to an official, the delegation was due here on special request of PFF to dig out the facts on the recent federation election and to look for a viable way to move forward for Pakistan football. Alexandre Gros, a senior official has communicated to the PFF to make necessary travelling arrangement for the trip.