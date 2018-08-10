Education officials to treat transgender kids on equal basis

LAHORE: School Education Department (SED) Punjab has issued special instructions to heads of District Education Authorities (DEAs) across Punjab to treat transgender children on equal basis and mention their real status (transgender) at the time of admission to schools.

In this regard a letter has been issued to all 36 chief executive officers of DEAs of the province. The CEOs have been further instructed that during annual enrollment and retention campaign, equal importance be given to boys, girls and transgender children to achieve 100 percent enrolment and retention targets.

Tevta tree plantation: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) has kicked off the Green Tevta campaign to plant trees in its 400 institutes across Punjab.

During a meeting chaired by Tevta General Manager Amir Aziz, committees were constituted to supervise the campaign.

Amir Aziz said Independence Day would be a mega day this time. The students and staff in all institutes of Tevta would not only celebrate the Independence Day but also plant trees. He also advised the students to take part in the campaign enthusiastically. The drive would continue till August 20.

UET workshop: A two-day training workshop on “Outcome Based Education System Implementation” organised by the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) of the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) concluded here on Thursday.