Fri August 10, 2018
Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th

Women and the law

Not a promising start

The power of the pen

PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla

PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along

PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2018

Education officials to treat transgender kids on equal basis

LAHORE: School Education Department (SED) Punjab has issued special instructions to heads of District Education Authorities (DEAs) across Punjab to treat transgender children on equal basis and mention their real status (transgender) at the time of admission to schools.

In this regard a letter has been issued to all 36 chief executive officers of DEAs of the province. The CEOs have been further instructed that during annual enrollment and retention campaign, equal importance be given to boys, girls and transgender children to achieve 100 percent enrolment and retention targets.

Tevta tree plantation: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) has kicked off the Green Tevta campaign to plant trees in its 400 institutes across Punjab.

During a meeting chaired by Tevta General Manager Amir Aziz, committees were constituted to supervise the campaign.

Amir Aziz said Independence Day would be a mega day this time. The students and staff in all institutes of Tevta would not only celebrate the Independence Day but also plant trees. He also advised the students to take part in the campaign enthusiastically. The drive would continue till August 20.

UET workshop: A two-day training workshop on “Outcome Based Education System Implementation” organised by the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) of the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) concluded here on Thursday.

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

