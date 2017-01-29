Islamabad

Amid biting cold weather and acute gas shortage, there is an increase in the illegal use of refrigerator compressors in Islamabad and Rawalpindi to suck gas to turn on heaters and stoves.

The people insisted these mechanical devices costing from Rs8,000 to Rs10,000 each ensured better gas supply.

Muhammad Jamil of Islamabad's Sitara Market area said as there’s no or low gas pressure, he had no option but to use compressor to keep the rooms warm and cook food the mercury had dropped much.

He however insisted he used the gas-sucking device only when the need arose and that, too, for a very little time to offset possible harms.

Zahoor Shah of Raja Bazaar locality in Rawalpindi said he used fridge compressor for better gas pressure as he couldn’t afford its good alternative, liquefied petroleum gas, due to high price.

He insisted the government and not the people were to blame for the growing use of compressors as provision of basic civic facilities to citizens, including smooth gas supply, was its constitutional job.

A shopkeeper in Saddar area of Rawalpindi confirmed higher sales of gas-sucking devices.

He however said compared with refrigerator compressors, the Chinese-made transformers were safer for having gas controls but they’re expensive and therefore, the people didn’t go for them by and large.

