Four top Pak athletes banned for three years

The logo of the 34th National Games held in Quetta. — Website/National Games 2023

LAHORE: Pakistan's four frontline athletes have been handed three-year bans for doping violations at the 34th National Games held in Quetta in May.

The athletes are Uzair Rehman (Army), Naeem Akhtar (Army), Olympian Rabia Ashiq (WAPDA) and Esha Imran (WAPDA).

"As per notifications received from the Anti-Doping Organisation of Pakistan (ADOP) this is to inform in accordance with the 2021 ADOP Anti-doping rules these athletes are banned for three years from July 20, 2023, to July 19, 2026, on account of prohibited substances found in their samples taken during the 34th National Games at Quetta held under the purview of the POA without any involvement and participation of AFP," said an AFP notification, a copy of which has been intercepted by this correspondent.