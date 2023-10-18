Dr Abdul Qadeer paid tribute

Former Pakistani nuclear scientist, Abdul Qadeer Khan, sits during a public meeting in Islamabad. — AFP/File

LAHORE:An event titled 'Salam Muhafiz Pakistan' was held at the GC University here Tuesday in memory of renowned scientist, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

According to a press release, the event organised by the GCU’s Youth Development Centre was aimed to honour Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan's tremendous contributions to Pakistan's nuclear energy programme.

The guest of honour, Dr Dina Khan, daughter of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, attended the event and expressed her gratitude for the enthusiasm shown by the students. Dr Dina Khan highlighted her father's values of ethics, morality, and respect for all. GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi praised Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan's unwavering patriotism and said that Dr Qadeer’s dedicated efforts have had a significant impact on Pakistan's power dynamics with other nations.

His scientific research and remarkable contributions have truly contributed to the survival and progress of Pakistan. Students must aspire to emulate the excellence Dr Qadeer Khan has displayed, in their respective fields, the VC said.

Dr Muhammad Aslam Malik, Chief Scientist at Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Laboratory urged the students to prioritise their country when considering their future endeavors, emphasising the importance of nuclear energy for Pakistan's survival. Ahmad Shamim, Deputy Chief Engineer in the Quality Assurance division, applauded Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan's pivotal role in advancing missile technology and the indigenous development of advanced materials and vacuum technology in Pakistan. Sheikh Tahir Anjum, Chairman of Almustafa Business Forum, expressed immense appreciation for Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan's contributions.

Seminar on Turkiye’s 100th anniversary

Turkiye's Consul General Mr Durmus Bastug has said that Turkiye and Pakistan have a strong stance regarding the oppressed Muslims in Palestine and Kashmir and both the countries have always come forward to help each other in difficult times.

He was addressing a seminar organised by Punjab University Department of Political Science, Department of History and Pakistan Studies, Department of Archaeology on ‘100th anniversary of Turkiye's and Pak-Turk Relations’ at Al Raazi Hall here Tuesday.

In his address, Durmus Bastug said that there were deep friendly relations between Pakistan and Turkiye and the nations of both countries have helped each other in calamities like floods and earthquakes. He said that people of Turkiye helped the subcontinent’s Muslims in the time of freedom movement and we celebrated the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Turkiye and Pakistan.