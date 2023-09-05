Bushra Bibi moves LHC against her possible arrest

Former prime minister Imran Khan (centre) with his wife Bushra Bibi (left) arrive to appear at a high court in Lahore on May 15, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE: Former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday seeking to preempt her possible arrest and details of all the cases including undisclosed FIRs registered against her.

Filed through Advocate Mushtaq Ahmad Mohal, her petition contended that after ‘illegal’ removal of her husband from the office of the prime minister, the political victimisation against her, her husband and other members of the family started by the federal and provincial governments, and law enforcement agencies with mala fide and ulterior motives lodged many false and frivolous FIRs against the petitioner and her husband on the direction of the governments.

It pleaded that the respondents including FIA, NAB, police and ACE have been keeping the FIRs in secret so the petitioner could not approach the courts for grant of pre-arrest bail. The petition argued that the respondents’ act of not disclosing the registered cases against the petitioner to her rather concealing them is illegal, unlawful, and violative to fundamental rights.

It asked the court to declare the act of the respondents as illegal and restrain them from arresting the petitioner in any undisclosed case or inquiry. It also urged the court to order the respondents to submit details of all cases registered against the petitioner. The hearing of the petition is fixed before the court of Justice Alia Neelum.