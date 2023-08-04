Over 100 hepatitis clinics being set up in province, says minister

LAHORE: Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram participated as a special guest in the awareness seminar on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day organised by North Medical Department at King Edward Medical University.

The minister also led an awareness walk, inaugurated a beautiful gallery at KEMU. Dr Javed Akram said that more than 100 hepatitis clinics are being set up across the province. Regular exercise is very important to prevent fatty liver. Every second person in Pakistan is suffering from blood pressure for which steps will be taken to remedy it. It is a pleasure to hold such seminars in my own alma mater. Employees working at KEMU must also have their children graduated from the same institution. All measures will be taken for the improvement of Mayo Hospital and KEMU. We will definitely do whatever we can for the betterment of the people. He congratulated KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Mehmood Ayaz, Prof Haroon Hamid and Prof Asrar-ul-Haq Toor for organising the seminar. Prof Muhammad Haroon Hamid said that today is the day for awareness and treatment of hepatitis. Media should play its full role in creating awareness about hepatitis.

Prof Mehmood Ayaz said that the first priority of health care workers is prevention and treatment of hepatitis. It can be avoided by taking some precautions during dialysis, thalassemia, and blood transfusion.