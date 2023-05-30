Rain forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was witnessed in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain during the next 24 hours. Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Thursday (June 1).

Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Multan, Khanewal, Chakwal, Murree, Mangla, Sialkot, Jhelum, Khanpur, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Bhakkar, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan, Dadu, Sakrand, Lasbela, Zhob, Khuzdar, Kotli, Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta, Muzaffarabad, Balakot, Parachinar, Malam Jabba, Bannu, Kakul and Mardan. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 33.7°C and minimum was 23°C.