Saim sparkles in Omar Associates’ win

KARACHI: Dashing youngster Saim Ayub, who made his international debut just the other week in UAE, sparkled with brilliant all-round performance for Omar Associates who overwhelmed Soni Associates by 44 runs in a Group C fixture of the 36th edition of the Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2023 for the Omar Trophy here at the KG Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

It was third straight win for Omar Associates who qualified for the quarter-finals besides becoming the group champions. Saim, who followed his knock of 43 with a four-wicket haul, was adjudged Man of the Match.

Electing to bat, Omar Associates got off to a flying start through the opening pair of left-handed Saim (43 off 26 balls) and Omair Bin Yousuf (27 off 19 balls). The momentum was sustained by Muhammad Nafay (68 off 45 balls), enabling them to post a formidable total of 196 for six in 20 overs despite Bilawal Malik picking up three wickets.

Soni Associates also started powerfully through openers Imran Shah (55 off 42 balls) and Habibullah (22 off 12 balls) as they got 60 for the first wicket inside powerplay. Muhammad Usman (38 off 32 balls) carried the good work and the target of 197 looked within their reach when they cruised to 109 for two after 12 overs.