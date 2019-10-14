Jennifer Aniston to finally join Instagram?

Leading lady of Hollywood Jennifer Aniston is undeniably one of the most sought-after stars in the industry and while the actor makes sure to keep herself secluded from the social media realm, things may be changing in the near future.

The star is amongst Hollywood celebrities who have reserved themselves from social media, be it Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

While fans would be delighted for her jump on the bandwagon, the actor herself has shown no interest and neither does she talk about it much.

However, Witherspoon may have helped Aniston realize the up-side of Instagram.

The Murder Mystery star, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, was asked if she would ever join a social media platform to which she responded that she just might.

Also read: Jennifer Aniston reveals she never wanted to be known as the 'Hollywood bombshell'

"But I've been beaten, guys... I think what you resist persists. It's something that is a part of our world now and it's not going away," Jen said.

Furthermore, Jennifer spoke about how she has to thank her The Morning Show co-star, Reese for getting a deeper understanding of Instagram as she revealed, "Listening to you [Reese Witherspoon] talk about it and how you can actually have a little bit more control over the narrative that's out there and right some wrongs and some silly things that, God knows, are said often sounds intriguing."

So, is the 50-year old actor ever going to join Instagram? She responded by giving fans a bit of hope with a “maybe.”

Meanwhile, we get to see plenty of Jennifer Aniston on Instagram, thanks to her Friends co-star Courtney Cox, as the latter keeps posting selfies of the two on her account.

Read More:



