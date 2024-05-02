Sofia Vergara dishes on biggest dating deal-breaker after Joe Manganiello split

Sofia Vergara reveals major dating deal-breaker in a new interview

Sofía Vergara has recently dished on biggest dating deal-breaker after Joe Manganiello split



Speaking to PEOPLE's Beautiful Issue, Vergara confessed, "Dating in the public eye is challenging. Because everything gets so exaggerated. Everything sometimes gets not interpreted the right way."

While talking about one major deal-breaker when it comes to dating, the Modern Family alum revealed, "No more kids. There’s things in life that might sound like good ideas, but they’re not."

"I was a mother already. I know what it means to be a good mother or to try to be the best mother that you can, and that takes a lot of sacrifices, takes a lot of energy," said Vergara while talking about her only 32-year-old son, Manolo.

The Griselda actress explained, "Thanks to science, women can actually have babies older. Before, nature for some reason tells your body at 50 you are in menopause. But that’s for me, and I totally respect where anyone wants to be a mom after 50."

"I didn’t think because of my career, the way I live my life, the way my marriage was, that it was fair to bring a kid to this world, and I’m not going to be able to give 100 percent," stated Vergara.

When asked about dating someone in the entertainment industry, to which the Wild Card actress replied, "Yes, of course. I mean, it’s already hard for a fifty something-year-old woman to find someone."

"I’m not going to be now picky about, 'Oh, he can only be a doctor. Oh, he can only be an astronaut. No, I mean, I’m not that picky," disclosed Vergara.

The Smurfs actress also discussed about getting married again, adding, "You never know what the future is going to bring."