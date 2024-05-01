Ryan Gosling recalls how Emily Blunt 'hit me with chairs'

Ryan Gosling spoke highly of his The Fally Guy co-star Emily Blunt

Ryan Gosling recently praised his The Fall Guy co-star Emily Blunt, saying the actress can "do it all" as he recalled moments while working with her which included the actor getting hit by a chair.



Speaking to Digital Spy, Gosling admitted to being a fan of Blunt “for so long."



The Barbie actor gushed: "There’s nothing she can’t do really. Recently on SNL she came in and sang with me, hit the harmony, hit me with chairs, she can do it all!"

"And she’s so game and inventive. It’s one of my favourite depictions of a filmmaker in a film. I think she plays such a great director in this movie, because she leads… She’s grace under pressure in this film," he added.

Praising his co-star’s exceptional qualities, Gosling continued: "Everything is exploding around, and it’s all super-crazy, and yet she’s like the calm of the storm. That’s kind of what she’s like in general."

Directed by Bullet Train’s David Leitch, the action-comedy features Gosling playing the role of a retired stuntman Colt Seavers, who returns back for his former girlfriend Jody on the set of her upcoming film.

For the unversed, the highly-anticipated film The Fall Guy is slated to release on Friday, May 3.