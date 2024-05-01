Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blamed for damaging Royal Family's relationship with Commonwealth

It is believed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to Nigeria might harm the relationship between the Royal Family and the Commonwealth.

Later this month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will embark on a journey to the African country. Throughout their visit, they will engage in cultural events, interact with service members, and participate in discussions related to the Invictus Games.

Brigadier General Tukur Gusau of Nigeria expressed his "honoured and delighted" sentiments about welcoming the couple.

However, royal author Phil Dampier believes Harry and Meghan are at risk of crushing the Royal Family's ties to the Commonwealth. He suggested the visit seemed "ironic" given the couple's past criticism of the Commonwealth.



Speaking to The Daily Mail, Phil said: "It's ironic that the late Queen wanted Harry and Meghan to very much be her ambassadors throughout the Commonwealth and spread goodwill among its fifty or so nations, but they didn't want to do it as royals.

"Now they are happy to pick and choose invitations they receive from these countries." He also suggested the Sussexes are trying "to set up a rival court, their own royal roadshow."

The expert claimed they are using "their royal connections" for unofficial visits that could "blunder into a diplomatic incident" if they do something wrong. Royal author Tom Bower agreed and suggested Harry and Meghan are "playing the royal card".

He told the publication: "Once again, the 'privacy-seeking' couple are exploiting the family they have outrageously denounced to pump up their publicity. Undoubtedly, the trip will be financed by the Nigerian government. Their motives, as members of the Commonwealth, remain obscure."

Harry and Meghan's trip to Nigeria will take place after the Duke of Sussex returns to London to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. Harry is due back in the UK on May 8 for a special service at St Paul's Cathedral.

A statement published on the Invictus Games' social media accounts read: "The Invictus Games Foundation will celebrate 10 years of changing lives and saving lives with a 'Service of Thanksgiving' at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8th.

"We will be joined by our Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, actor Damian Lewis and members of the worldwide Invictus Community to mark the occasion."