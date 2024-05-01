Kendrick Lamar targets Drake in new diss track 'Euphoria'

Kendrick Lamar responds to Drake in latest diss Euphoria

Kendrick Lamar recently slammed 'scam artist' Drake in his new diss track Euphoria, taking shots at the singer’s racial identity.

In response to Drake’s latest disses against the rapper, Lamar dropped his newest instalment.

In the singers’ version of ‘longest-running beef,’ Euphoria aimed at quick responses from other rappers, including Rick Ross, who advised Drake not to respond.

He said: "Let me give you this advice because you ain’t got nobody around you… Stop. Don’t respond. Don’t go write an eight minute verse."

Shortly after the rapper dropped his diss, Metro Boomin, Lamar’s Like That collaborator tweeted: "Thank God for the day!"

The Drake-Lamar feud also dragged other artists in the battle, including J. Cole.

For the unversed, Lamar and Drake have been on the outs since 2013, but their beef rapidly developed following the release of Like That, a song by Future and Metro Boomin featuring Lamar.

Fans expressed dismay over the banter, adding various comments under the diss track.

One user wrote: "Drake’s blackness is not called into question because he is biracial. It is because of his upbringing and trying to embrace street culture despite that. … that’s why people don’t question jcole’s blackness."

While another chimed in, adding, "Kendrick Lamar respects Hip-Hop thats why he always wins...gotta respect the artform."