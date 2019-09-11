close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
Entertainment

September 11, 2019

Jennifer Aniston makes her grand comeback on TV with ‘The Morning Show’

Wed, Sep 11, 2019

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston after sweeping hearts as Rachel Berry in the iconic 90’s sitcom ‘Friends’, is finally making her big come back on television.

The 50-year-old highly sought-after ‘Murder Mystery’ star will not just be starring in Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show’ but will also be offering her services as the show’s executive producer.

The show that will give an inside look at the underlying forces inside a news program that is tackling with the stain of sexual harassment claims placed on one of the show’s viewers.

'The Morning Show' official trailer.

Regarding the actor’s role as both an actor and a producer, a source was cited by PEOPLE as saying: “Acting and at the same time producing was intense for Jen. The role required filming late at night, and then they had meetings during the day.”

“But she missed being part of a show. She is very proud of it,” added the insider.

The actor will be seen in the upcoming show alongside Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. 

