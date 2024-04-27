MGK dubs Taylor Swift ‘saint’, Travis Kelce as his ‘bro’

Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) has been declaring his long-standing love for pop diva, Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce.



When the musician and rapper Trippie Redd recently faced off on Hot Ones Versus, the musician had a lot to say about the couple.

In the intense wing-eating brawl, Redd issued MGK with a dare to "burn that bridge by saying three mean things about Taylor Swift." But MGK would have none of it.

"You have got to be out of your mother***ing mind if you think I want any smoke with that fanbase," he responded, referring to Swift's loyal followers, the Swifties.

"Taylor is a saint and very nice to me, and Travis is my bro," MGK added, expressing his undeniable admiration for both Swift and Kelce.

The rapper had previously gained notoriety for threatening to give Kelce $1 million in bonus money if he decided to join Kelly's and Kelce's hometown team, the Cleveland Browns, instead of the Kansas City Chiefs.

MGK has previously conveyed his admiration for Swift on multiple occasions. Earlier this year, at the 2024 Super Bowl celebrations in Las Vegas, the singer and Fox ran with Kelce and Swift.

Speaking of Fox, a little more than a month after the pair revealed their separation, the actress surprised everyone by showing up for MGK's 34th birthday celebration.

Fox has stated unequivocally that she still views MGK as her "soul mate" and that their relationship would endure despite their breakup.