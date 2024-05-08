Jeff Ross shares Tom Brady was unhinged by Robert Kraft's act

Comedian Jeff Ross made a joke at Sunday's live Tom Brady Netflix roast that suggested Patriots owner Robert Kraft would face charges for soliciting prostitution following a Florida massage parlour investigation. The quip instantly gained national attention.



Ross now claims that the NFL star wasn't that offended by the joke, despite Brady telling him "don't say that shit again" at the podium.

Regarding Brady's initial days with the Patriots, Ross stated during the Netflix documentary, “So Tom became a Patriot and moved up to New England, and on the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft‘s office and said, ‘I’m the best decision your organization has ever made. Would you like a massage?’”

The prank seems to be based on a police report from 2019 claiming to have footage of Kraft paying for sex acts. After the use of surveillance film during the trial was prohibited by a Florida appeals court, he entered a not-guilty plea and the charges were eventually dropped.

During his appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Ross clarified Brady's response.

Eisen queried if the athlete was "really pissed" with the joke about the massage, Ross answered, "Come on, come on, no way."

“He’s having fun. You know, it’s like that’s his dad. Robert Kraft is like a father figure to him; he was just showing his love for Robert Kraft.”

Ross added that Kraft “loved it.” The comedian said, “We had a great talk afterwards. He was so happy that I gave him a shout-out and a salute. It was beautiful.”

The Roastmaster General also gave insight into how the roast came together. “It was something I asked of him. After he won the last Super Bowl, I hit him up. I knew he was a roast fan. He was into it right away,” said Ross. “We made a deal but then he un-retired, and I held it back. He retired again and then we held it [back] again for the Netflix Is a Joke Fest, so that all the comics would be in town.”

Ross continued, “I think it was worth the wait because [Brady] was loose and fun and, man, I feel like we won an election or something.”