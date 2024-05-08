Jon Stewart graces Jimmy Kimmel's show during 'Daily Show' off

After fans of The Daily Show noticed Jon Stewart's absence on Monday's show, which was hosted by correspondent Jordan Klepper, they learned he was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!



After working at the Comedy Central mainstay on Mondays for the past two months, Stewart left the office that evening to attend the Netflix Is a Joke event in Los Angeles. He made his stage debut at The Greek Theatre on Friday night with his "Jon Stewart and Friends" programme, where he welcomed special guests Jimmy Kimmel, Sarah Silverman, and Mike Birbiglia.

This week on Netflix, Stewart will also be a guest on a series of live discussion programmes called John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in L.A., which is a part of the streamer's fest.

Stewart decided to spend time with Kimmel and his family while he was in Los Angeles.

The executive producer of The Daily Show made an appearance in a prerecorded segment on Kimmel's Monday night show, which continued a previous scene in which the Kimmel family picked up a hitchhiker who just so happened to be pop sensation, Olivia Rodrigo. As the late-night host notes in his introduction to the Stewart clip, Olivia is a favourite of the Kimmel kids.

Kimmel chooses to replicate October's impromptu hitchhiker pickup when Molly McNearney is driving and his son Billy and daughter Jane are in the rear seat being driven to school.

However, this was no pop singer that the 7- and 9-year-old children adored; instead, it was the caustic comedian who transitioned into a political influencer and the recently resurrected people's champion of late-night cable TV.

After a make-good appearance on The Daily Show on Thursday, Stewart will continue to host the show once a week until the presidential election.