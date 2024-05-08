Vin Diesel pays heartiest homage to his 'first crush' Rita Moreno

Vin Diesel honoured his Fast X co-star Rita Moreno's amazing, multi-decade career.



On Tuesday, May 7, Moreno, 92, made an appearance at the WNET Group's 2024 gala at the Edison Ballroom in New York City, where Vin Diesel honoured the illustrious acting career of his on-screen grandmother and official "first crush."

Diesel, 56, took the stage and gave a moving address in which he expressed his support for Moreno, who played Abuelita, the grandmother of Diesel's long-running Dominic Toretto character in Fast X.

“My dream as a kid growing up here in New York … my first crush … was Rita," he began.

He then thought back to a point when he had come full circle, searching for an actress to play Abuelita in the newest instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise.

"I had the incredible luxury of meeting one of my idols and from that moment on I thought the only human in the world that could play the most significant role to Dom Toretto would be Rita Moreno."

He complimented Moreno for giving him the "confidence" to follow his own aspirations when he was younger by letting him know that someone who "looks like me" may become a well-known actor.

The actor recalled an extraordinary moment and continued, "Rita and I were working and a line was created on the spot for her to say. It was whispered into her ear and she looked up and started crying and said. 'That’s the most beautiful line I’ve ever heard.' Now what? What do you do with that but cry? The whole set was crying."

"You not only show up for family but you show up for people that make a difference in this world and that just by inviting me here validates my existence. I’m serious," Diesel said. "I don't have an Oscar, I don't have an Emmy, I don't have a Golden Globe, I don't have a Tony but I got Rita Moreno.”

After hearing Diesel's warm remarks, Moreno broke down in tears and announced, in what seemed to be an unexpected moment, on the microphone, "I’ve never had any kind of celebration in my honour. Yes, I’ve gotten some pretty fabulous awards and statutes but I’ve never had anything in my honour."